'Unfortunate that BJP did not attend the meeting on sealing', says Ajay Maken

Delhi Chief Minister on March 13 called for a crucial meet to discuss the issue of sealing in Delhi. He called BJP and Congress in Delhi to attend the meeting to find a solution to the problem that has deeply affected the traders. However, only Congress attended while the BJP chose not to be a part of the meeting chaired by Kejriwal.

Delhi Congress Chief Aja Maken expressed his displeasure at BJP not being a part of the meeting, he said, "It is unfortunate that the Delhi BJP chose not to attend the meeting. They should have been a part of this meeting along with Congress and AAP."

About the discussion, Maken said, "We have divided Delhi into five parts and thought of the solution to the problem of sealing."

He said that the Household industry also needs some changes, for which he has appealed.

"We have requested the Delhi Government to deal with the issue in the sternest manner possible. Delhi Government has promised us that they will go to the Supreme Court and raise the issue. The issue will be also discussed in the Assembly," he said.

"The Delhi Government will have to meet the monitoring committee, if the committee is not told about the laws, the situation will only get worse," he further added.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.