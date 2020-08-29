Unfortunate that BJP asked me to join movement against AAP: Anna Hazare

New Delhi, Aug 29: Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Friday said it was unfortunate that the Delhi BJP asked him to join in its agitation against the AAP government.

83-year-old Hazare said BJP has its own huge cadre and wields power in the Centre, yet the party offered him to join the movement.

Anna Hazare has written letter to the Delhi BJP, rejecting its request to join the movement.

The octogenarian wrote, "I felt sorry reading the letter...BJP is in power for the past six years...Still, it is calling an 83-year-old fakir who lives in a 10×12 feet room, who has...no power. What could be more unfortunate than this?"

"In the present condition, I don't think any party can give bright future to the country. Many parties are stuck in the circle of making money out of power and attaining power using money," Hazare said.

The activist also wrote, his going to Delhi will not make any difference as he did not believe any party can give the country a bright future.

Notably, current Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was Anna Hazare's key ally in his 2011 anti-corruption agitation in Delhi.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta had on Monday written to Anna Hazare, urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the Arvind Kejriwal government which Mr Gupta claimed was "a new name of social, political and economic corruption".

Hazare further added, the BJP-led Union government controls agencies like the CBI, why no legal action was being taken against the AAP government in Delhi if it was corrupt.

The BJP came to power in 2014 showing dreams of corruption-free India, "but the worries of people have not lessened", Hazare added.

His agitations were never against any party, the Anna Hazare also said.