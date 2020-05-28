  • search
    Unfortunate incidents relating to migrants telecast to shadow good work by govt: Centre to SC

    New Delhi, May 28: Certain unfortunate incidents relating to migrants were telecast or reported to shadow the good work done by the governments, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

    It was further stated that the Centre and the States have done a lot to control the COVID-19 situation and help the migrant workers.

    Hopeful of returning to work, scores of migrants return home

    A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had on Tuesday taken suo motu cognisance of the plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country and had said that they need "succour and help by the concerned governments" with regard to free food and shelter.

    The top court had issued notices to the Centre, all states and Union Territories and sought their replies on the issue by May 28.

