'Unfortunate and unilateral', Amit Shah tells Naidu in 9 page letter

Unfortunate and unilateral is what Amit Shah said in a nine-page letter written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu.

While defending the BJP, Shah blamed the TDP for quitting the NDA owing to political considerations. Shah said that the decision was unfortunate and unilateral.

The BJP always had the best interest of Andhra Pradesh in mind. Even when the TDP did not have the numbers in Parliament, the BJP has ensured the best interests of AP, he further said.

He also says that Naidu was aware of what the Centre has done for AP. Shah further listed out the schemes of the Centre which were rolled out to expand the state of AP.

While giving a detailed explanation on the Special Status, Shah also said what steps the government had taken for the Polavaram project and also the setting up of Amaravati, AP's capital city.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day