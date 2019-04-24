  • search
    Unfazed by trolling, Urmila Matondkar says she is here to stay

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Urmila Matondkar, leading Bollywood actor of the 90s who joined the Congress recently, says she has faced a lot of trolling on social media and personal attacks after her entry into politics, but asserted that she is here to stay.

    Matondkar, who is contesting from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold, said these elections will decide the direction in which the country will go and if democracy will be saved.

    "Women should understand they need to have nerves of steel to be in politics," she said. Referring to a recent incident in suburban Borivali, when a scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP workers during her rally, she said she believes in freedom of expression and has nothing against people chanting anybody's name.
    Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 14:19 [IST]
