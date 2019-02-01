Underworld don Ravi Pujari detained, extradition to India soon

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 01: New Delhi, Feb 01: The Senegal police in Western Africa has detained underworld don Ravi Pujari. The arrest was made based in a tip off by the Indian agencies.

    File photo of underworld don Ravi Pujari
    Sources tell Oneindia that his location was initially traced to Burkina Faso. He was then located at Senegal from where he was picked up finally.

    Following his arrest, he was placed under extradition detention at the Rebeuss Detention Centre at Dakar, Senegal, West Africa.

    He is wanted in a host of cases that range from extortion, murder and kidnapping. Sources say that India will now push for his extradition to India.

    Last month, the Mumbai crime branch had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two alleged members of the Ravi Pujari gang. William Rodricks and Akash Shetty were arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) earlier this month for threatening a builder.

    He was in possession of a fake passport which was in the name of Andrew Fernandes when he was arrested. Once the formalities are completed, he would be brought to India on a special flight the source also said.

