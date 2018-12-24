Undercover as a Central Govt employee, how this man helped spread the naxal movement

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Raipur, Dec 24: The Chhattisgarh police carried out a crucial arrest on Sunday. The person to be arrested was N V Rao, a National Naxal Coordinator.

The arrest is an important one, considering that Rao was working as a senior technical officer in the National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad, a department that falls under the Central Government.

When arrested, he was found to be in possession of 23 detonators, naxal literature and a mobile phone. The arrest is a crucial one, considering the fact that Rao undertook activities for the naxalites, despite being an employee of the Central Government.

At a press conference the Inspector General of Police, G P Singh said that the Naxal National Coordinator, N V Rao has been arrested in Rajnandgaon. We found on him 23 detonators, one mobile phone and naxal literature. He used his position as a Senior Technical officer in the National Geophysical Research Institute to supply arms to naxals, Singh also said.

Officials say that he used his position in the government to further his activities. He largely remained undetected thanks to the position that he was holding. The police are now ascertaining for how long, Rao had been coordinating with the naxalites. He was active for several years now.

Officials also revealed that he was an expert with explosives. During his stint, he had taken part in several movements across the country, which included the Elgaar Parishad, an event, which exposed the rope of urban naxalites.

The police learnt that Rao had played a crucial role in ensuring that peaceful protests turned violent.

He would allegedly provoke people and ensure that the protests would turn violent. He had taken part in several other protests that included the Narmada Bachao Andolan, the Kisan movement among others.

Rao is originally a resident of Andhra Pradesh. His wife is an advocate and runs an NGO. His brother too allegedly influenced by the naxal movement is part of the Civil Liberties Committee. The police are ascertaining his contacts and are also deciphering the mobile phone and also a wireless device that was found on him.