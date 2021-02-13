Under 'surveillance', claims Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

If Jai Shri Ram is not chanted in India, then will it be raised in Pakistan: Shah in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 13: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has alleged that she is "under surveillance" after three armed officers were deputed outside her house.

Moitra has written to Delhi Police SN Shrivastava and the SHO of Barakhamba Road police station seeking withdrawal of the security forces allegedly deployed outside her home.

The Krishnanagar MP claimed the station house officer (SHO) of Barakhamba Road police station visited her at her official residence in Delhi on Friday. She adds that soon after, around 10 pm on Friday, 3 BSF (Border Security Force) officers "armed with assault rifles had been deputed" outside her residence.

"The conduct of these armed officers indicates that they are making notes of movements to and fro from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that Right of Privacy is a Fundamental Right, guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950," Mitra wrote in her letter.

"Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection, however, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask or want any such protection. Therefore, you are kindly requested to withdraw these officers," she added.