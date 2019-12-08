Under probe for money laundering, Robert Vadra seeks permission to go abroad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, moved a Delhi court, seeking its permission to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes. Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, told special judge Arvind Kumar that his client wanted to travel to Spain for two weeks from Dec 9.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the ED to file a reply by Dec 9, when the court will hear the matter, after the agency sought time to file its response.

In June, the court allowed Vadra to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks on account of health reasons. It, however, did not allow him to go to the United Kingdom.

The ED had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

Vadra was directed on April 1 to not leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.