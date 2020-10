Under its EV policy, Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 11: Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said that the Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

The Transport Department, in its notification issued on Saturday, stated that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all-battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

Gahlot said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles