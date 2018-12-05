  • search

“Under guidance’ of Doval, Michel extradited to India says CBI

    New Delhi, Dec 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation had issued a note hours before AgustaWestland scam accused, James Christian Michel was extradited to India. He landed in Delhi after being extradited from Dubai, following an unsuccessful legal battle.

    The note states that Michel who was avoiding criminal proceedings is being extradited to India.

    "Under the guidance of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA), the entire operation is being coordinated by Incharge Director/CBI Nageswara Rao. A team lead by A Sai Manohar, Joint Director/CBI has been to Dubai for the purpose.

    The details of fugitive and his involvement are as under:-

    Name: Michel Christian James.
    Father's Name: Wolfgang Max Richard Michel
    Mother's Name: Valerie Fooks
    Sex: Male
    Nationality: British
    Date of Birth: 12.10.1961
    Place of Birth :Harrogate, United Kingdom
    Residence and/or known address:
    London 50 Carcile Court SW-38 NQ.
    Old Chelsea Mews, 18 Danvers Street, SW3, London.
    30, Milner Street, London, SW1.
    Presently residing at Dubai.

    Wolfgang Max Richard Michel father of Christian Michel James was also a consultant of M/s AgustaWestland, UK for the Indian Territory in 1980s and had reportedly acted as a mediator in other countries too. Wolfgang Michel promoted three companies Entera Corporation, UCM International Trading Limited and Ferro-Imports Limited. Between 1987 and 1996, Entera Corporation reportedly earned more than £2 million from India.

    Valerie Fooks mother of Christian Michel James is running a trust in the name of Queda Educational Foundation which is reportedly providing financial assistance to beneficiary students from India to advance their education in foreign countries.

    Sasha Ozeman sister of Christian Michel James had been in the news for standing by Christian Michel James and made public statements pertaining to the involvement of Christian Michel James in the VVIP Chopper deal case.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 6:44 [IST]
