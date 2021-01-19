In Sikhs for Justice case, NGO and their source of funds come under NIA scanner

Under garb of farmer protests, SJF collects funds and diverts it for subversive activities

New Delhi, Jan 19: The probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is being widened in connection with the Sikhs for Justice (SJF) case.

Sources tell OneIndia that there have been a lot of funds that have been channelised in the past couple of months. Over USD 1 lakh has been collected in the name of the farmer protests, the official cited above said.

The source further added that the agencies are looking into the source of funding. While there is no harm in collecting funds in the name of the protests, the NIA is looking to find if money is being collected in the name of the protests, but is being diverted to fund separatist activities of the SJF.

The probe was ordered after the SJF, a proscribed organisation arranged protests in front of Indian missions abroad. After the financial trail was found the ambit of the probe was widened.

The probe was handed over the NIA after the foreign nations where the protests were organised did not take action. The NIA after a recent amendment has foreign jurisdiction and hence was handed over the probe. Investigations have found that funds have been coming in from Canada, US and UK. The official cited above said that this money is being collected by the SJF in the name of the protests. However not all is going towards the protests. A good part of it is being diverted towards subversive and propaganda activities of the SJF.

While the farmer unions have decried this action, an Ministry of Home Affairs official said that if funds are coming from abroad, then the agencies have every right to known the source of the same.

The NIA had on December 15 filed a fresh FIR. In it the agency said that the SJF was sending foreign funds through NGOs to pro-Khalistani elements for on ground campaign and propaganda against the Government of India.

An NIA officer said that so far they have summoned 40 persons as witnesses in connection with the SJF case. The NIA is also examining the role of the Khalsa Aid, which had recently provided foot massagers to the farmers who are sitting in protest against the three farm laws.

On Saturday, the NIA summoned Baldev Singh Sirsa, the president of the Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society, one of the unions taking part in the talks with the government over the new farm laws for questioning.

The NIA will also question a UK based television journalist working for KTV for questioning. The journalist, Jasveer Singh Muktsar will be questioned on January 18.

Nobeljit Singh, a clothes shop owner from Hoshiarpur, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have also been summoned by the NIA for questioning.