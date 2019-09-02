  • search
    Under detention, Mehbooba has become agitated, while Omar sports anunkempt beard

    Srinagar, Sep 02: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir finally allowed two former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to meet with their relatives. Both were under house arrest following the decision of the Union Government to abrogate Article 370.

    At least 45 mainstream leader in J&K, which will be a Union Territory from October 31 were placed under detention as a precautionary measure. Sources tell OneIndia that Mehbooba, while meeting with her relatives appeared agitated. Omar on the other hand, sported an unkempt beard and remained calm while meeting with relatives.

    Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were arrested on August 5 after the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Abdullah is being held inside the Hari Niwas on Gupkar Road. The place was built by the last Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947.

    Mehbooba on the other hand is being held at the single storey guest house at Chasmashahi. Sources said that Mehbooba during the meeting with her family sounded both agitated and depressed. She is said to have refused to meet with Additional General of Police, Muneer Khan and even entered into an argument with a magistrate.

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 5:58 [IST]
