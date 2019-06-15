  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Under criticism, Railways withdraws massage services proposal on trains

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Facing criticism, Western Railway (WR) on Saturday dropped itsproposal to provide 'head and foot' massage services to passengers on trains originating from Indore.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the head and foot massage service was initiated by the Ratlam Division.

    "As soon as it came to the notice of the higher authorities, it has been decided to withdraw this proposal of starting massage services on trains," Bhakar said.

    Massage on trains is against 'Indian culture: Indore MP writes to Goyal

    There were other suggestions and representations made for improving passenger amenities which the WR will now consider instead of the massage proposal.

    A railway official had said on June 8 that the railways was readying to begin the facility in the next couple of weeks in 39 trains departing from Indore. This is a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, an official said.

    The railways is looking to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers, PTI had reported.

    The move was criticised by BJP's Indore MP Shankar Lalwani. He wrote to Union minister Piyush Goyal, saying that it is against Indian culture to offer such services in the presence of women.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue