Under-construction building collapses in Mumbai; 1 dead, 8 injured

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Dec 23: An under-construction building collapsed at Goregaon area in Mumbai on Sunday leaving one person dead. Eight people are said to be injured.

According to reports, a portion of the under-construction building near Azad Maidan in Goregaon has collapsed. Injured have been rushed to nearby hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

NDRF people have been rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway. It is not yet known if anyone is trapped under the debris.

Further details awaited.