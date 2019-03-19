Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharwad, 70 people feared trapped

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 19: At least 70 people are feared-trapped under the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad, Karnataka.

District Collector Deepa Cholan, Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot in Kumareshwara Nagar.

According to reports, search and rescue operation is underway; 3 fire engines, 4 JCBs and 10 ambulances present at the accident spot.

Injured people have been shifted to nearby hospital.

According to reports, the building belongs to a relative of former Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

More details awaited.