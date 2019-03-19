  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Dharwad, 70 people feared trapped

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 19: At least 70 people are feared-trapped under the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad, Karnataka.

    Under-construction building collapses in Dharwad, 70 people feared trapped

    District Collector Deepa Cholan, Police and fire tenders have rushed to the spot in Kumareshwara Nagar.

    According to reports, search and rescue operation is underway; 3 fire engines, 4 JCBs and  10 ambulances present at the accident spot.

    Injured people have been shifted to nearby hospital.

    According to reports, the building belongs to a relative of former Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

    More details awaited.

    More building collapse News

    Read more about:

    building collapse karantaka karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue