    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The Border Security Force has made a huge recovery at Aizawl, the near the border with Myanmar.

    The recovery was made when the BSF was carrying out a regular patrolling of the area within Aizawl. The BSF said that six M-16 rifles, three AK-47, one SLR and one G-3 rifle were recovered. Further the soldiers also found an under barrel grenade launcher apart from Rs 1,19,100 in cash.

    Under barrel grenade launcher, huge cache of arms recovered near Myanmar border
    Representational Image

    The spot of the recovery is around 5 kilometres from the International Border. BSF officials say that the ammunition was dumped by the Arakan Liberation Army. The group currently under a cease fire agreement with Myanmar represent the Buddhist inhabitants of the Rakhine state who are seeking autonomy.

    

    The BSF suspects that the weapons were being smuggled to Bangladesh. Further investigations are on.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 8:07 [IST]
