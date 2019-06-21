Under Amit Shah, this is how the Ministry for Home Affairs is being run

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: There have been some sweeping changes made in the Union Home Minister, after Amit Shah took charge. An extremely crucial portfolio, which oversees the national security of India, Shah delegated work of the ministry's 22 divisions to his two deputies, G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai.

The Intelligence Bureau would report to Shah. Reddy on the other hand has been handed over charge of Jammu and Kashmir, North-East, cyber security, union territory and counter radicalisation. This is for the first time that North-East and Jammu and Kashmir are being handled by the same minister of state.

Rai has been assigned political divisions, centre-state relations, foreigners' affairs, left wing extremism, police-1, which looks after transfer postings of IPS offers. He is also in charge of the women safety division.

Apart from the IB, Shah will also look into decisions involving Cabinet matters and the President House.

Shah to oversee Intelligence Bureau directly, juniors get defined role

In the previous government the NE desk was handled by Karen Rijiju while the Kashmir desk was under Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. The Home Ministry in all has 22 divisions under it.

Shah has meanwhile instructed his deputies to take presentations from the respective divisions assigned to them.