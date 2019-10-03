  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uncertainty looms large as schools open in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: Even as schools in Jammu and Kashmir are set to open, there prevails a huge amount of certainty in several parts. The authorities had said that the all schools would open on Thursday.

    In the districts of Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama, both the private and government schools remained shut. Most parents are not willing to send their children to school as a lot of uncertainty prevails.

    Uncertainty looms large as schools open in J&K
    File photo

    The administration had announced that all schools in Jammu and Kashmir would open on October 3. The administration had also said that the colleges would open on October 9.

    All schools in Jammu and Kashmir to open on October 3

    During a meeting chaired by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Basheer Ahmed Khan, a directive was issued to all deputy commissioners and officers to ensure that all educational institutions up to higher secondary level and colleges be re-opened. Schools and colleges have remained shut since August 5, the day the Centre announced that Article 370 was being abrogated.

    Further, it was also informed that the medical and dental colleges were functioning smoothly and students faced no inconvenience while appearing for the exams.

    More SCHOOLS News

    Read more about:

    schools jammu and kashmir students parents

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue