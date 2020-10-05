YouTube
    Unaware of secret proceedings in UK delaying Mallya’s extradition: Centre tells SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The Ministry of External Affairs has told the Supreme Court that the extradition of Vijay Mallya was ordered by the highest court in the United Kinggom.

    The MEA also said that some secret proceedings are happening. We have not been made aware of these proceedings. We are not a party and have not been served anything, the court was also informed.

    Vijay Mallya

    The Supreme Court then asked Mallya's counsel to inform it by November 2 the nature of the secret proceedings. The court also sought to know details of the likely date of completion and when Mallya would appear before the SC for quantification of the sentence to be awarded to be for contempt of court. He has already been found guilty for contempt.

    The Centre informed the SC that it is not aware of the secret ongoing proceedings in UK which is delaying former liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India. The Centre said it is neither aware of the nature of the proceedings nor is a party to it.

    Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
    X