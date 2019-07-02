  • search
    'Beta kisi ka bhi ho': PM Modi slams Akash Vijayvargiya's bat attack

    New Delhi, July 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reportedly came down heavily expressing anger over, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya, who is out on bail after being arrested for assaulting an official with a cricket bat last week.

    Unacceptable: PM Modi condemns Akash Vijayvargiyas bat attack
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Modi told party MPs that anybody bringing bad name to the organisation with their conduct was 'unacceptable', news agency PTI said quoting party sources.

    'Kachhe khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son Akash thrashing civil officer

    "This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and those who encourage such behaviour should also be sacked," PM Modi said at the meeting without naming anyone, adding that he does not care whose son he is, a clear reference to Kailash Vijayvargia, an influential leader who holds enormous clout within the organisation.

    Akash Vijayvargiya - a first-time party lawmaker - had assaulted a civic official with a cricket bat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore last Wednesday. In a video clip shown on TV channels, the 34-year-old was seen chasing the official with the bat and beating him in the presence of policemen, who did nothing. A video of the dramatic scenes was shared widely on social media.

