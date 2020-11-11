Unable to challenge BJP, some have resorted to murdering its workers: Modi's swipe at TMC

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on ruling TMC in West Bengal, where assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021, saying those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to achieve their goals.

"Maut ka khel" (killing game) cannot get you votes, Modi said in an address to BJP workers at an event in the party''s headquarters to mark its victory in Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across the country.

Without naming any party, he said, "Those who aren''t able to challenge us in a democratic way, they have taken the path of killing India''s workers. In some parts of the country, they think they can realise their goals by killing BJP workers."

He added, "I will appeal to them to see reason... I need not warn them as people will do this. Polls come and go, win and loss happen but this killing game cannot work in a democracy. This ''maut ka khel'' cannot get anyone votes. They should see the writing on the wall."

The BJP has alleged that many of its workers have been killed by the ruling TMC in the state where it has emerged as a main challenger to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The TMC has denied it.

The saffron party is hoping to come to power in the politically crucial eastern state for the first time by ending Banerjee''s 10-year old rule.

The BJP has also levelled similar allegations against the Left government in Kerala, which will also go to the polls in the first half of next year.