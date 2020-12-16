Properties of Sikhs for Justice terrorists ordered to be attached by government

Unable to bear 'farmers' plight', Sikh cleric shoots himself dead near Singhu border

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Dec 16: A Sikh preacher supporting the farmers' agitation against the Centre's agriculture laws allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the "pain of farmers".

The note is being verified by police.

An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Sant Ram Singh (65), who hailed from Karnal, allegedly shot himself. The deceased was rushed to a hospital in Panipat where doctors declared him brought dead.

''We got information that Sant Ram Singh of Karnal committed suicide by shooting himself. He was taken to Panipat hospital, where he died. Then, he was taken to Karnal Civil Hospital, where Sonipat Police is also there for further probe,'' Virendra Singh, DSP (Head Quarter), Sonipat said.

Oppn misleading Punjab farmers; will find solution soon: Narendra Singh Tomar

The official said the exact spot where the incident took place is being verified and police are in the process of recording statements of the deceased's family members.

SAD spokesperson and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed grief over the incident and urged farmers to exercise restraint.

Oppn misleading Punjab farmers; will find solution soon: Narendra Singh Tomar

“A very sad news has been received that Sant Ram Singh, who dedicated his life to the service of humanity, committed suicide by shooting himself,” he said on his Twitter handle.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws."

Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws. pic.twitter.com/2ct4prkcoJ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 16, 2020

According to Sirsa, the victim wrote in his suicide note that he was unable to to bear the "pain of the farmers". “It is a sin to suffer atrocity and witness it, which I cannot see,” Sirsa said the cleric wrote in his suicide note. Sirsa appealed to farmers to exercise restraint.

Cabinet okays Rs 3,500 crore sugar export subsidy, to help 5 crore farmers

“It is a very grave time. I request you as the chief sewadar of the DSGMC to exercise restraint because anybody can do mischief in the farmers' agitation. It is a very sad incident for all of us but we need to be restrained,” said Sirsa.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other state have been protesting near the Delhi borders for the past three weeks, demanding that the Centre's farm laws be repealed.