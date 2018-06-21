Unable to believe she is no more, Man drives with wife's body to different hospitals for 8 hours

The Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old shop owner for driving across the city till Borivli for around eight hours, finally ending up at a government hospital, which reported the death.

The man has been identified as Soklaram Purohit, who was arrested on charges of abetting suicide, is now in judicial custody.

According to the police, when Purohit returned home around 1.30 am on June 6, he saw that his wife Maniben had committed suicide. He put the body in his car, and went to a hospital in Saki Naka, where the doctors declared her brought dead. He then smuggled the body out and took it to another hospital in the area, where too she was declared dead on arrival.

Purohit later took the body back to his home. After a while, he then decided to take the body to hospital belonging to his community in Borivali. When he was on his way to the hospital, Purohit called his wife's cousin, who advised him to take the body to a government hospital. And, around 9.30 am, he took the body to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where the authorities informed the police about the death.

The police then registered an accidental death report. When the police asked him why he didn't report the suicide to police, the accused told them that he wanted to take the body to the community hospital before reporting to the police. Later, after police investigated that case, they found out that the couple used to often fight as the accused blamed his wife for not having a child.

