    UN report vindicates India's position that Pak epicentre of global terrorism: MEA

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 02: Indian on Tuesday said a UN report on terrorism has vindicated its long-standing position that Pakistan remained the epicentre of international terrorism, saying terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens in that country.

    Anurag Srivastava
    According to the report, Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are engaged in trafficking fighters into Afghanistan who are threatening to derail the peace process in the war-torn country.

    "This vindicates India's long standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

    In response to media queries on the report, he said proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support.

    Terrorist trying to infiltrate from Pakistan killed by Indian Army

    "They inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of the world. Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations, including under relevant UNSC resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force, to put an end to support to terrorism," he said.

    Srivastava said the international community should hold Pakistan accountable and seek sustained, verifiable and irreversible action by Pakistan against terrorism.

    The 25th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al Qaeda and associated individuals and entities, was submitted to the UN Security Council.

    "We note with serious concern reference in the report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN designated terrorist organisation Al Qaeda and its affiliates in Afghanistan as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals, operating in Afghanistan," Srivastava said.

