Umar Khalid questioned by police in connection with northeast Delhi riots

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 01: The Delhi Police has questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the February riots in the northeastern parts of the city, officials said on Saturday.

"Khalid was questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police," a senior officer of the force said.

Earlier, Khalid was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal clashes were the result of a "premeditated conspiracy", which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to people to come out on the streets and block roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread the propaganda at the international level about how minorities are being treated in the country.