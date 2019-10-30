  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor, S S Khandare appointed police head

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: A day before the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Centre on Wednesday made senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the newly-appointed Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police "head of police".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Narula, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was appointed as advisor of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh with immediate effect, according to an order issued this evening.

    He is, at present, posted as principal secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malilk, who has since been transferred to Goa.

    S S Khandare, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been appointed "Head of Police" of the Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from October 31, when the new Union territory will come into existence, as per another order.

    We won’t interfere in India’s politics, don’t want Kashmir to be Afghanistan, says EU

    An oath taking ceremony will be held on Thursday in Leh where R K Mathur will be sworn in as the first Lt Governor of Ladakh.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ladakh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue