    Uma Bharti urges ‘devotees of Ram' to support Modi

    New Delhi, Jan 2: Asserting that the Prime Minister's first interview of 2019 was a comprehensive one, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday asked the "devotees of Ram" to support Narendra Modi.

    Modi had suggested that the demands for a law to build the Ram temple can only be considered after the judicial process is over.

    Union Minister Uma Bharti

    The Union minister's remarks came even as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad insisted that onlya legislationcould pave the way for the construction of the temple and that Hindus could not wait till eternity.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a comprehensive interview, including on the issue of the Ram temple. All devotees of Ram should agree to this," Bharti said in a tweet.

    PM Modi

    She added that Modi's remarks did not block the way for building the temple as the option of doing so through dialogue among different groups remained open.

    Bharti also appealed to opposition

    Bharti also appealed to opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee to help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards the temple construction.

    "Building the temple is difficult as well as easy. If all political parties agree to itlikethey did for the construction of Somnath temple, then nothing can be better than this. If the matter is left unresolved, then only Ram knows how it (the matter) will conclude," she tweeted.

    Modi said judicial process would be followed

    Modi on Tuesday suggested that any decision on an ordinance on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh could only be taken after the completion of the judicialprocess,while asserting that the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 23:43 [IST]
