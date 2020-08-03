Uma Bharti to stay away from Ayodhya event as COVID-19 precaution

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: Senior BJP leader, Uma Bharti has said that she will stay away from the August 5 event at Ayodhya.

She decided not to attend the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Mandir on August 5 as a COVID-19 precaution. She would instead visit the site after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others leave after the event.

"When I heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive I was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Mod, Uma Bharti said in a tweet.

Drones, restrictions on outsiders, Covid-19 protocols in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event

She said that she would leave Bhopal today evening and reach Ayodhya by tomorrow evening. I will stay away from the place where PM Modi and others would be present. I will reach the spot after everyone leaves, she also said in a tweet.

Meanwhile various rituals will be conducted today leading up to the August 5 event. The rituals will begin with the Ganesh puja.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today and take stock of the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Senior leaders, L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will attend the event through video conference. The two leaders will be incited by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. There has been speculation about the invitation to the two leaders, who are considered to be architects of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.