Uma Bharti not to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019

New Delhi, Dec 4: Union Minister Uma Bharti announced that she would not contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but continue to fight for Ram Mandir.

In 1989, she won in the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency, and retained the seat in the elections of 1991, 1996, and 1998. Bharti rose to national prominence when she became one of the major faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, alongside L. K. Advani and others.

After Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti is the second minister in Narendra Modi government to decline to contest in 2019 elections. She served as the Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation from 26 May 2014 to 1 September 2017. Late became Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Sushma Swaraj said, "My health is good. But I am constantly taking precautions. Doctors have asked me to stay safe from infection, and also to avoid dust. I have to save myself from dust. No matter how much I try, I can't avoid dust during elections."

During a press conference in Indore, Swaraj said she has "made up her mind not to contest elections", adding a caveat that it is the party that will take the final call. Reports have suggested that the 66-year-old BJP leader cited health reasons for her decision.