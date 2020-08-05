Uma Bharti in Ayodhya for Ram temple's bhumi pujan, after saying no

Lucknow, Aug 05: Former union minister Uma Bharti who had earlier said she would skip the bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya, has said she will be attending the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan.

In a tweet, Uma Bharti said, "I am devoted to Lord Ram. I have been instructed by senior officer of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to be present at the foundation stone. This is why I will be present in this programme."

Bharti was among the leaders of the Ram Janambhoomi agitation and is an accused in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site.

In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.