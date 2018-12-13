Home News India Are you encouraging your kids to play this game to overcome gender inequality?

New Delhi, Dec 13: Gender inequality is not something new we witness around us, in almost every discipline of life. Be it profession or sports, glaring differences of treatment of boys and girls, men and women are something that refuse to die down despite running heavy campaigns. However, here is one example which addresses this issue effectively and it has already won hearts of several people.

According to a report in InUth, Ultimate Frisbee has evolved as a mixed-gender sport which is helping the kids to overcome the restrictions caused by the idea of gender inequality from a tender age and this has helped them, especially the girls, to challenge and break the stereotypes. It has already made a name in the West and now making a mark here.

What is Ultimate Frisbee?

It is a self-refereed game and non-contact game played by teams with mixed members (seven) from both genders taking on each other. A non-profit start-up called YUltimate has taken up the noble initiative of promoting this game. It is also providing free training to around 50 kids to play the game in collaboration with Usha International, the InUth report added.

The best part of this game is that it promotes equality among the members of the team and since it's a non-contact game, there is no scope of the physically stronger boys coming at the top. It also teaches other soft skills of self-judgement, teamwork, peaceful communication and others that are added advantages.

"Because it is self refereed, it is expected for each player to know the rules, understand them and whenever there is a conflict, peacefully talk it out with each other. That is an extremely important skill that we are trying to build with the kids so that they understand how do they resolve conflicts," says InUth quoted Benoy, Founder, YUlimate, as saying. The kids also take part in 'team meetings' to discuss the game and in that way, it helps improve their bonding as team mates, irrespective of their gender identities.