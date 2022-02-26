YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine crisis: IAF decides not to send aircraft for multi-nation air exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine.

    Ukraine crisis: IAF decides not to send aircraft for multi-nation air exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK

    The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. "In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK," the IAF tweeted.

    The announcement came days after the IAF said it will send five combat aircraft to the exercise. Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the crisis in Ukraine following the Russian military attack prompted the decision.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X