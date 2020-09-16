YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UK restores 3 priceless statues of Vijayanagara period stolen from Tamil Nadu to India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Three priceless statues of the Vijayanagar period that were stolen have been restored to the Tamil Nadu government.

    Image courtesy: High Commission of India, London
    Image courtesy: High Commission of India, London

    The status of the Vijayanagara period were stolen from the Vishnu Temple, at Nagapatinnam in 1978. These statues were recovered by the High Commission of India, London with the support of the Met Police London.

    The statues were restored to the government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad S Patel.

    Patel expressed gratitude to the High Commission of London, Archaeological Survey of India and Government of Tamil Nadu for making efforts to recover the statues.

    "The Indian Embassy in the UK handed over 3-feet-tall bronze statues of Sri Ram, Laxman and Sita of Vijayanagara period which were stolen from Tamil Nadu, to India," Patel said in a tweet.

    Image courtesy: High Commission of India, London
    Image courtesy: High Commission of India, London

    "The statues have been brought back with the efforts of the Government of Tamil Nadu, the Embassy of India and the Archaeological Survey of India, I would like to thank all of them," he further added.

    43 of the 56 artefacts that have been restored after India's independence were handed during the leader of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he also said.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu indian high commission

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X