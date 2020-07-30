UK PM rides made-in-India Hero cycle

New Delhi, July 30: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rode a made-in-India Hero Cycles bike designed in the UK as the PM launched a new GBP 2-billion cycling and walking drive.

The cycling drive is a part of UK government's anti-obesity strategy to fight against COVID-19.

"From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face," said Johnson, who is a COVID-19 survivor.

"But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels. That's why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel -- so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling," The PM added.

56-year-old PM Boris Johnson is well-known for his love for cycling as well.

The Viking Pro bike used by the Johnson is part of India's Hero Motors Company owned Insync brand, designed in Manchester and made in India by parent company Hero Cycles.

The company said its Insync range consists of 75 bikes and is the first to be designed at Hero Cycles Global Design Centre (HGD) in Manchester.

Pankaj M Munjal who is the chairman and managing director of Hero Motors Company, that also includes Hero Cycles, Insync, the Viking and Lectro brands said, "Insync is delighted that the Prime Minister rode one of our Viking bikes after announcing what will be a landmark moment for cycling in the UK."

"We strongly back all the measures announced in the strategy, a move we hope will see many more thousands of people taking to the roads on two wheels. Providing safer cycle routes, funding towards e-bikes and a bike repairs scheme will encourage even more riders to return to cycling or take it up for the first time, building on the stand-out success the industry has seen during the pandemic," Mr Munjal also said.

Johnson's new cycling plan is designed as comprehensive, long-term vision to increase active travel, that can include cycle training for child or adult who wants it, accessible through schools, local authorities or direct from cycle training schemes.

The riding comes alongside a new "Better Health" campaign, led by Public Health England (PHE), which calls on people to embrace a healthier lifestyle and to lose weight to cut down the risk from the disease.