  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UK national tests positive for Covid-19; All 289 passengers offloaded at Kochi airport

    By PTI
    |

    Kochi, Mar 15: At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the Kochi airport on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, official sources said.

    UK national tests positive for Covid-19; All 289 passengers offloaded at Kochi airport
    PTI Image

    The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said. He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, he said.

    2 deaths, 93 coronavirus cases including 11 recovered in India

    When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight. Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said. "Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation", the spokesman said.

    More KOCHI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus kochi emirates airlines

    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X