UK invites India for G7 summit

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The United Kingdom has invited India for the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend the summit as a guest.

The summit will be held in the English region of Cornwall from June 11 to 14 2021.

The UK will use the G7 presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world build back from the pandemic and also a greener future.

Meanwhile, the British government has approached the US with the prospect of creating a 5G club of 10 democracies, including India, amid growing security concerns related to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, according to a UK media report.

A so-called "D10" club of democratic partners, including G7 countries - UK, US, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Canada - plus Australia, South Korea and India will aim to create alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies to avoid relying on China, 'The Times' reported.