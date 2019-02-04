  • search
    UK clears Vijay Mallya's extradition, liquor baron has two weeks to appeal

    London, Feb 04: UK home secretary Sajid Javid has signed the extradition order for businessman Vijay Mallya, who is wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

    Vijay Mallya

    "On 3 February the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," said a UK Home Office spokesperson.

    "Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences," the spokesperson added.

    Mallya has 14 days to appeal against the order.Days ago, a special Mumbai court declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender (FEO) on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.

    Mallya became the first businessman to be declared EFO under the provisions of the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act which came into existence in August last year.

    The 63-year-old businessman lost a legal challenge against his extradition in a British court in December 2018.

    Under the Extradition Treaty procedures, the Chief Magistrate's verdict was sent to the Home Secretary because only he is authorised to order Mallya's extradition.

    Mallya is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after the Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges amounting to ₹9,000 crore against the former Kingfisher Airlines boss.

    The U.K. court had said it was satisfied with the various assurances provided by the Indian government, including a video of the jail cell, which had not only been recently redecorated but was also far larger than the minimum requirement threshold.

