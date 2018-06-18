Ujjain: Watch flower vendors clash outside Mahakaleshwar Temple

The flower vendors thrashed each other in order to do better sales outside prominent Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

#WATCH: A scuffle broke out between flower vendors near Ujjain's 'Mahakal Temple'. A case has been registered in the matter. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/V6jjkqEnVB — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

The video which has been doing round on social media shows flower vendors thrashing each other. Not only men but women fought with each other publicly.

Later, police took the vendors to the police station and lodged a case against both the groups.

A complaint has been registered and innvestigation is underway.

