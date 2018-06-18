English

Ujjain: Watch flower vendors clash outside Mahakaleshwar Temple

    The flower vendors thrashed each other in order to do better sales outside prominent Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

    The video which has been doing round on social media shows flower vendors thrashing each other. Not only men but women fought with each other publicly.

    Later, police took the vendors to the police station and lodged a case against both the groups.

    A complaint has been registered and innvestigation is underway.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 9:26 [IST]
