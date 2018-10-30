  • search

UIDAI to come up with Aadhaar Seva Kendra

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to come up with Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras where the enrolment and update services will be provided to people in more convenient and secure manner.

    These proposed Aadhaar centres, meant to facilitate enrolment, updation and other activities, will be UIDAI's own and operate in addition to 30,000 centres, currently being run by banks and post offices, and in government premises (offering similar Aadhaar services), reported PTI.

    UIDAI officials who did not wish to be named told PTI that the centres are aimed at offering convenience to individuals, looking to avail enrolment and update services.

    It is estimated that as many as 4 lakh people update their Aadhaar details (Address, photo, mobile number amongst others) every day, while enrolments stand at about one lakh.

    The latest move comes just weeks after the recent Supreme Court judgment restricted the use of Aadhaar. The apex court has upheld the constitutional validity of 'Aadhaar' but limited the scope of the controversial biometric identity project, ruling it is not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 19:12 [IST]
