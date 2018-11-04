UIDAI extends deadline to implement Aadhaar virtual ID system to Jan-end

Deadline extended:

UIDAI - which had earlier said it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept VID from their users from Oct 31, 2018 - has decided to give three more month after the user agencies said they needed more time to switch to the new system.

What is Virtual ID (VID) feature?

The Virtual ID (VID) feature is aimed at giving users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication. VID is a 16-digit number that can be generated by an Aadhaar card holder on the UIDAI website. This move is to provide the required anonymity with a randomly generated number that could be deactivated and regenerated according to one's need.

UIDAI introduced VID feature:

In January this year, to address privacy concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced plans to introduce VID feature which an Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and produce for various authentication purposes, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

In April, Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI followed this up with the launch of beta version of VID feature allowing users to generate VID and use it to update the address in Aadhaar online. It had then said soon the service providers will start accepting VID in place of Aadhaar number.