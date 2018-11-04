UIDAI extends deadline to implement Aadhaar virtual ID system to Jan-end

New Delhi, Nov 4: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline to implement Aadhaar virtual ID by three months to January-end. Apart from that, UIDAI also extended the deadline for implementation of other means like UID token and limited e-KYC (know your customer) for authentication of user agencies, which include banks and telecom companies. Earlier, the deadline for migration to the new system was 31 October.
Deadline extended:
UIDAI - which had earlier said it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept VID from their users from Oct 31, 2018 - has decided to give three more month after the user agencies said they needed more time to switch to the new system.
Also Read |UIDAI introduces virtual ID for Aadhaar card holders
What is Virtual ID (VID) feature?
The Virtual ID (VID) feature is aimed at giving users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication. VID is a 16-digit number that can be generated by an Aadhaar card holder on the UIDAI website. This move is to provide the required anonymity with a randomly generated number that could be deactivated and regenerated according to one's need.
UIDAI introduced VID feature:
In January this year, to address privacy concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced plans to introduce VID feature which an Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and produce for various authentication purposes, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.
Also Read |Treat virtual ID, UID token as Aadhaar number: UIDAI to agencies
In April, Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI followed this up with the launch of beta version of VID feature allowing users to generate VID and use it to update the address in Aadhaar online. It had then said soon the service providers will start accepting VID in place of Aadhaar number.