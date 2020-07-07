UGC revised guidelines for examination 2020: Full list here

"The terminal semester will be conducted by the universities by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (online + offline) mode, the University Grants Commission announced. IT may be recalled that the Home Ministry had said that it had sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

UGC Revised Guidelines:

In the view of the emerging situation related to COVID-18 pandemic in India, it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students.

The terminal semester(s) final year(s) exams be conducted by the universities/instittuions by the end of September 2020 in off-line (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode as per feasibility and sustainibility.

Students who have backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by offline or online examinations mode as per feasibility and sustainability.

If a final year student is unable to appear in the examination, the university must arrange special examination for the student.

The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure,

In case a student of terminal semester/final year is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the university for whatsoever the reason(s) may be, he or she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage.

The guidelines regarding intermediate semester/year examination as notified on 29.4.2020 shall remain unchanged.