UGC NET 2020 result declared: Check here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: The UGC NET 2020 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results are available on the official website.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET 2020 exam between September 24 and November 13.

The exam was held in a computer-based mode and covered 81 subjects in 12 days with two shifts on each exam day.

A total of 1,56,882 candidates had appeared in General Category, 47,161 in Gen-EWS, 1,92,434 in OBC-NCL category, 88,914 in SC category, 33,811 in ST category, 7505 in PwD category.

"The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website, an official statement on Monday read." The results ugcnet.nta.nic.in.