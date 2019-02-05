UGC NET 2019 dates announced, registration to begin from March 1

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 5: UGC NET 2019 exam date has been announced and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET exam in June 2019. The registration for NET June 2019 exam will begin from March 1 and will close on March 30.

UGC NET 2019 exam will be conducted in multiple sessions between June 20-28, 2019.

The NTA conducts National Eligibility Test (NET) for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowships openings. The NTA conducts this exam on behalf of the on the University Grants Commission (UGC) and this would be the second time that the NTA is conducting this exam.

Click here to go to the official notification of UGC-NET June 2019 exam released on www.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2019 Exam pattern:

The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration. Those who qualify for JRF will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes. The validity period of the offer will be three years. Candidates can appear in the subject of their post-graduation only.

UGC NET 2019 (June) - Important dates:

The registration will begin from March 1 and will close on March 30.

The admit cards will be available for download from May 15.

The UGC NET will be held in multiple sessions from June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019.

Declaration of Result: By July 9, 2019