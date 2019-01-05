  • search
    UGC NET 2018 results declared: How and where to check?

    New Delhi, Jan 5: UGC NET 2018 result has been declared. UGC NET is conducted twice in an year. The result declared today is for exam conducted between December 18 to 22.

    UGC NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to select candidates for the position of Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Profssor.

    Steps to check UGC NET 2018 result:

    • Visit official website ntanet.nic.in.
    • Click on button "View result - UGC NET December 2018".
    • You will be directed to a page which ask for your date of birth and roll number.
    • Enter DoB and Roll number, and security pin given in tha captcha box.
    • Click on submit to view result.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
