New Delhi, July 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct its first exam UGC NET 2018 in December. According to the schedule released by the HRD Ministry on Saturday, the online submission of application forms for National Eligibility Test (NET) would begin from September 1 and would be on till September 30. The examinations would be held between December 2 to December 12 in two shifts per day on Saturdays and Sundays. The Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar also said the UGC NET examinations would be held online from this December.

The UGC NET 2018 December session results would be declared in the last week of January 2019. According to the schedule released by HRD ministry, the UGC NET examinations will be held in two shifts per day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Along with UGC NET, the education ministry has also released schedules for NEET 2019, JEE Main 2019, CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019. All these examinations will be held by NTA from now onwards.

The HRD ministry said in a statement that the NTA will establish a network of test practice centres for students of rural areas so that everyone will have an opportunity to practice before the exam.

UGC NET 2018 December Exam Schedule

UGC NET would be conducted in December by NTA, its first exam as in its capacity as a newly formed examination agency. The detailed notification is yet to be released by the organisers, but it can be expected any time.

Online submission of UGCE NET 2018 December exam application forms: September 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018

Dates of UGC NET 2018 December examination: December 2, 2018 to December 16, 2018

Declaration of results: Last week of January 2019

