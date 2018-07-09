UGC NET 2018 answer keys to be released on this date

New Delhi, July 9: The UGC NET Answer Key will be released soon. The same would be available on the official website.

The UGC NET 2018 July exam was consisted of two papers. Both the papers of UGC NET 2018 consisted of only objective type questions and held in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country. The answer key is expected to be released in the fourth week of August 2018.

In a major development happened yesterday, HRD ministry announced the next schedule of UGC NET which will be conducted under the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) in December.

CBSE in a statement said the examination has been conducted successfully and smoothly at all the examination centres.

A total number of 11,48,235 candidates -- largest number so far -- were registered for UGC NET July examination. The answer keys once released will be available on cbsenet.nic.in.

