  • search

UGC NET 2018 answer keys to be released on this date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 9: The UGC NET Answer Key will be released soon. The same would be available on the official website.

    UGC NET 2018 answer keys to be released on this date

    The UGC NET 2018 July exam was consisted of two papers. Both the papers of UGC NET 2018 consisted of only objective type questions and held in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country. The answer key is expected to be released in the fourth week of August 2018.

    In a major development happened yesterday, HRD ministry announced the next schedule of UGC NET which will be conducted under the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) in December.

    CBSE in a statement said the examination has been conducted successfully and smoothly at all the examination centres.

    A total number of 11,48,235 candidates -- largest number so far -- were registered for UGC NET July examination. The answer keys once released will be available on cbsenet.nic.in.

    Read more about:

    ugc answer key

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue