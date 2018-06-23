UGC NET 2018 admit card released, steps to check

The UGC NET 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibilty for Assistant Professor for 2018 has been scheduled on 8th July, 2018. Students who qualify UGC Net will be eligible for the post of assistant professor. HRD Minister recently announced that merely qualifying in UGC NET will not amount to candidates getting a university job. They have to finish their PHD for that. However, they can teach in colleges. Top 6% candidates (combining subject and general score) will be eligible for assistant professor post. The admit card is available on cbsenet.nic.in

How to download UGC NET 2018 admit card:

Go to cbsenet.nic.in

Click on the tab "Login for Admit Card and Image Correction - NET July 2018"

Enter required details

Take a printout

